Chief Minister Suspends XEN Head Balloki Over Negligence

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:23 PM

Chief Minister suspends XEN Head Balloki over negligence

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to suspend XEN irrigation department, Head Balloki over negligence in discharge of his duties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to suspend XEN irrigation department, Head Balloki over negligence in discharge of his duties.

The CM said that no such negligence would be tolerated in the timely completion of the development projects.

The chief minister urged the officers for the timely completion of the development projects to provide relief to the people and warned strict action in case of any administrative negligence, said a hand out issued here.

He said the only officers who were delivering, will remain on their posts in theprovince and the government will support dutiful officers.

