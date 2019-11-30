Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appreciates performance of surgeons

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Minister of Sindh , Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Saturday felicitated doctors and surgeons of Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jilani ( Gambat ) Institute of Medical Sciences (PAQSJIMS) for no less than 100 successful liver transplantation, performed in a comparatively small period of time.

Consequent to a detailed report presented to him by Dr Rahim Bux Bhatti, the Director of the Institute, Syed Murad Ali Shah opined that the procedures giving fresh lease of life to people with liver failure was a no mean feat.

"This is for the first time that 100 complicated procedures of liver transplant have been successfully carried out in a public-sector health facility of Pakistan," said the chief minister.

As per the information, provided through the report, Liver Transplant Department was set up at the Institute in January 2016, and that first procedure was performed in April the same year.

Initially surgeons from Germany and also from other internationally recognized institutions used to visit the hospital to perform operations but with the passage of time GIMS managed to establish its in house expert team headed by Dr Abdul Wahab Dogar.

The chief minister observed that liver transplant was the only treatment available for patients with irretrievable acute liver failure or chronic end-stage liver disease, certain metabolic diseases and liver cancer and previously the patients had to look for the transplant facility in other countries that involved immense financial and travelling hassle.

"Whereas at PQASJIMS all these procedures are carried out at zero expense for the patient through the medical aid provided by provincial government in Sindh," he said.

Appreciative of the fact that , the team of doctors is now dedicating all their expertise and time for the welfare of the patients, Syed Murad Ali Shah said it was all the more heartening to note that the success rate of liver transplantation is 95%, no less than that in any developed country.

Apart from liver transplants, the institute is also carrying out cornea transplants.