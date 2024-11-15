Open Menu

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Calls For Fostering Closer Cultural Ties Between Sindh, UK

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah calls for fostering closer cultural ties between Sindh, UK

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his delight at attending the birthday reception in honour of His Majesty King Charles III’s 76th birthday at the British Deputy High Commission

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his delight at attending the birthday reception in honour of His Majesty King Charles III’s 76th birthday at the British Deputy High Commission.

He described the event as vibrant and distinctly British, emphasizing its role in fostering unity through music, art, and friendship.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted Sindh’s rich cultural heritage and its deep-rooted traditions in music, poetry, and the arts. “Sindh is a land of deep cultural roots, where music, poetry, and the arts have thrived for thousands of years,” he said, celebrating the global impact of Sindhi artists.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed Sindh’s commitment to preserving its vibrant cultural legacy, mentioning initiatives such as Sindhi Culture Day and programs that promote the region’s arts and crafts. He noted the similarities between the UK and Sindh, particularly their shared tradition of creativity that has influenced global music and the arts.

Reflecting on the significance of cultural partnerships, he remarked, “Events like this create unique opportunities for British and Pakistani artists to collaborate, learn from each other, and bring new creative ideas to life. This exchange of talent and tradition reflects the friendship and mutual respect between us.”

The Chief Minister extended warm wishes to King Charles III, expressing hope for a year filled with peace, health, and happiness, while emphasising the importance of fostering closer cultural ties between Sindh and the UK.

The British event celebrated music, art, and friendship, bringing together audiences from diverse backgrounds in a spirit of collaboration and cultural exchange.

Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister presented a bouquet to the Deputy British High Commissioner, extending best wishes for His Majesty King Charles III’s 76th birthday.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Music Exchange United Kingdom Murad Ali Shah Event From Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Faisalabad, Lahore Whites register wins on third d ..

Faisalabad, Lahore Whites register wins on third day

4 minutes ago
 People rejected politics of hate, riots; Danyal C ..

People rejected politics of hate, riots; Danyal Chaudhary

4 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses two bail applications of Imtiaz Mehm ..

ATC dismisses two bail applications of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh as withdrawn

4 minutes ago
 SC clubs all cases of lady health workers

SC clubs all cases of lady health workers

4 minutes ago
 FIA nabs nine passengers at Multan Airport

FIA nabs nine passengers at Multan Airport

20 minutes ago
 PTI likes politics of agitation, avoids playing pa ..

PTI likes politics of agitation, avoids playing parliamentary role: Irfan

29 minutes ago
CII declares VPNs use un-Islamic for accessing blo ..

CII declares VPNs use un-Islamic for accessing blocked or unethical content

29 minutes ago
 Delegation from National Defence University, Saudi ..

Delegation from National Defence University, Saudi Arabia visits NUST

22 minutes ago
 Global stocks struggle after Fed signals slower ra ..

Global stocks struggle after Fed signals slower rate cuts

22 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi di ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi discusses various issues of KP w ..

22 minutes ago
 Senator Rubina Khalid emphasizes transparency in f ..

Senator Rubina Khalid emphasizes transparency in funds transfer to women

23 minutes ago
 Atta Tarar calls for culture driven climate action ..

Atta Tarar calls for culture driven climate actions at high-level ministerial di ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan