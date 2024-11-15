Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah calls for fostering closer cultural ties between Sindh, UK

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his delight at attending the birthday reception in honour of His Majesty King Charles III’s 76th birthday at the British Deputy High Commission

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his delight at attending the birthday reception in honour of His Majesty King Charles III’s 76th birthday at the British Deputy High Commission.

He described the event as vibrant and distinctly British, emphasizing its role in fostering unity through music, art, and friendship.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted Sindh’s rich cultural heritage and its deep-rooted traditions in music, poetry, and the arts. “Sindh is a land of deep cultural roots, where music, poetry, and the arts have thrived for thousands of years,” he said, celebrating the global impact of Sindhi artists.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed Sindh’s commitment to preserving its vibrant cultural legacy, mentioning initiatives such as Sindhi Culture Day and programs that promote the region’s arts and crafts. He noted the similarities between the UK and Sindh, particularly their shared tradition of creativity that has influenced global music and the arts.

Reflecting on the significance of cultural partnerships, he remarked, “Events like this create unique opportunities for British and Pakistani artists to collaborate, learn from each other, and bring new creative ideas to life. This exchange of talent and tradition reflects the friendship and mutual respect between us.”

The Chief Minister extended warm wishes to King Charles III, expressing hope for a year filled with peace, health, and happiness, while emphasising the importance of fostering closer cultural ties between Sindh and the UK.

The British event celebrated music, art, and friendship, bringing together audiences from diverse backgrounds in a spirit of collaboration and cultural exchange.

Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister presented a bouquet to the Deputy British High Commissioner, extending best wishes for His Majesty King Charles III’s 76th birthday.