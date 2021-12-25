UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Cuts Christmas Cake

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hosted a reception for notables of Christian community at CM House to celebrate Christmas with them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hosted a reception for notables of Christian community at CM House to celebrate Christmas with them.

The programme was attended by Minister for Minorities Gianchand Israni, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, MPA Naveed Athony, Bishop Frederick John (Church of Pakistan), Zafar Iqbal, Pastor Mouzzam John, Pastor Robin Raz, Pastor Ashar Mansha, Pastor Pervaiz Lazar, Pastor Shafqat Gill, Bishop Gulfam Jawed Cardinal Joseph Coutts /Archbishop Benny Mario Travas, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Roma Mushtaq Matto, Mushtaq Matto, Amant zia, Razzaq and others.

The chief minister exchanged views with them on different matters of their mutual interest and had tea and sweets with them.

On the occasion the chief minister cut a cake along with them and shared with them.

Speaking on the occasion, the he said that he was happy to receive notable of Christian community members at CM House. "We, the PPP respect minorities and consider them like our brothers and sisters," he said and added his government has given them equal rights.

Shah said that the Christian community like other communities have contributed a lot in the development of different sectors such as education, health, and social sector.

He assured them that he would visit them shortly and resolve their issues, if any.

