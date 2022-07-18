Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expresses grief over death of poet Sarmad Chandio

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of famous Poet and Intellectural Sarmad Chandio

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of famous poet and Intellectural Sarmad Chandio.

He said that the deceased had expertise in Sindhi, urdu, Siraiki, Balochi, Farsi, and Arabic languages.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.