UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Offers Condoles To Family Of Makhdoom Khaliq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offers condoles to family of Makhdoom Khaliq

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday offered condolences to the family of former PPP provincial president and Ex. MNA Makhdoom Khaliq-ul-Zaman at Halla

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday offered condolences to the family of former PPP provincial president and Ex. MNA Makhdoom Khaliq-ul-Zaman at Halla.

Sayed Murad Ali Shah arrived at Makhdoom House in Hala and offered fateha to MPA Makhdoom Rafiq Zaman, provincial Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman, Makhdoom Aneeq Zaman and Makhdoom Labib Zaman over sad demise of Makhdoom Khaliq Zaman.

CM Sindh offered Fateha and prayed for forgiveness of the departed soul.

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Special Assistant Fayaz Ali Butt, DC and SSP Matiari were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Hala Matiari Fakhar Zaman Murad Ali Shah Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Green Youth Movement to provide eco-friendly jobs, ..

Green Youth Movement to provide eco-friendly jobs, empowerment to youngsters: Da ..

1 minute ago
 Kashmir rally calls for early solution of Kashmir ..

Kashmir rally calls for early solution of Kashmir issue, end to HR abuses in IIO ..

1 minute ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Irish PM tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Whit ..

Irish PM tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of White House meeting

1 minute ago
 Operation against profiteers; Admin seals seven sh ..

Operation against profiteers; Admin seals seven shops, arrests seven violators

5 minutes ago
 FESCO to hold open courts on Friday

FESCO to hold open courts on Friday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>