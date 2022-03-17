Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offers condoles to family of Makhdoom Khaliq

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday offered condolences to the family of former PPP provincial president and Ex. MNA Makhdoom Khaliq-ul-Zaman at Halla

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday offered condolences to the family of former PPP provincial president and Ex. MNA Makhdoom Khaliq-ul-Zaman at Halla.

Sayed Murad Ali Shah arrived at Makhdoom House in Hala and offered fateha to MPA Makhdoom Rafiq Zaman, provincial Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman, Makhdoom Aneeq Zaman and Makhdoom Labib Zaman over sad demise of Makhdoom Khaliq Zaman.

CM Sindh offered Fateha and prayed for forgiveness of the departed soul.

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Special Assistant Fayaz Ali Butt, DC and SSP Matiari were present on the occasion.