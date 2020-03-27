Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah orders closure of shops by 5 pm

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said the Sindh government had decided to shut the shops at 05:00pm instead of earlier decided time of 08:00pm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said the Sindh government had decided to shut the shops at 05:00pm instead of earlier decided time of 08:00pm.

"The provincial government had decided to close shops from 8 pm to 8 am but people had started taking its unnecessary advantage and keep roaming here and there, therefore I have decided that shops, including groceries would operate from 8 am to 5 pm from Saturday, he said while presiding over a meeting here at CM House, said a spokesperson of the CM Sindh.

He said the local transmission of coronavirus cases had become 10 percent of the total tested cases. This was a dangerous trend therefore, we have to contain it further by observing necessary precautionary measures and honouring the government's decision of lock down.

The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Rangers Major General Omar Bukhari, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Brigadier Sami of Corps 5 and Dr Bari of Indus Hospital.

The chief minister said there were 168 cases of Coronavirus, excluding of pilgrims at Sukkur, Larkana, of them 102 were of local transmission.

"This shows that the local transmission is still progressing, therefore we all have to observe complete lock down, otherwise will not be in a position to control it," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said, "people would have to understand gravity of the on-going situation." He directed Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Maher to implement the order.

Talking about prohibition of offering ba-jamaat prayers in different Mosques, the chief minister, this was a difficult decision and was taken with heavy heart.

"This decision has been taken after proper consultation with Ulemas of different schools of thought and other stakeholders," he said and added "the decision is aimed at saving people from local transmission." Syed Murad Ali Shah said he had offered Friday prayer at his home. "At home I kept following the Imam of our Mosque who was leading the Friday prayer in the Mosque on loud speaker and we should all follow such observance," he said.

He directed the IG Police to further tighten the lockdown and don't allow people moving here and there without any solid reason.

There are 440 cases, including 168 of Karachi/a few other districts, 151 of pilgrims of Sukkur phase-I and 114 of Sukkur Phase-II and seven of Larkana and 40 results are pending in Sindh province on Friday by 4.50pm.