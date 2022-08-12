Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah orders police to continue intelligence-based operations against criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a law-and-order meeting on Friday directed IG police to continue targeted and intelligence-based operations against bandits involved in kidnapping for ransom, street criminals, drug dealers, and land grabbers.

He said the law and order would completely improve when the crimes and their committers were curbed.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, Adl IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, and PSCM Fayza Jatoi.

The chief minister said that some incidents of kidnapping for ransom were reported from Kashmore.

At this, the IG police told the chief minister that one young man was kidnapped from Kashmore and his kidnappers had been identified and would be arrested soon.

Talking about street crime the chief minister said that it must be controlled by conducting the regular intelligence-based operation.

"I am happy that the robbers who robbed a car at Teen Talwar have been arrested," he said and added they were operating in gangs and their gangs must be busted.

Additional IG Karachi told the chief minister that the incidents of mobile snatching had started declining.

He said that in June 2022, 2600 motorcycles were snatched while in July the snatching came down to 2154.

Similarly, four-wheeler theft in June 2022 was 4195 which dropped to 3840 in July, Odho said.

The chief minister was told that 498 encounters with the street criminals were made, 343 gangs busted, 65 killed, 496 arrested red-handed, and 3943 different kinds of illicit weapons were recovered.

The IG told the chief minister that due to corrective measures and day-to-day targeted search operations, the situation concerning target killing in Karachi had improved considerably.

He said that terrorism and attacks on law enforcement agencies in Karachi had also declined.

He added that in 2013, 51 attacks were carried out, in 2014, 34, in 2015 seven, and in 2022 only three attacks were reported.

As far as murders are concerned, the IG told the chief minister that in 2013, 2789 (murders) were reported while their number came down to 391 in 2022.

To a question of the chief minister, the IG said that personal enmity was the main cause of the murders.

He said that no political, ethnic or sectarian target killing had been reported.

The chief minister was told that in 2022, 102 murder cases were detected and 149 accused were arrested.