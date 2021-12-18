UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Take Notice Of Firing By Officials Of Dolphin Force On Citizen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 08:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of firing by Dolphin Force officials on a citizen in the Township and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The CM also directed to initiate legal action and departmental inquiry against the concerned officials.

Usman Buzdar assured that justice should be provided to the affected citizen.

On the directions of the CM Punjab, police have registered a case against the dolphin officialsand the department has also suspended them constables namely Faisal, Khalid, Moazzam and Adil.

