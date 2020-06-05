UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Aerial View Of Locust Attack Damages

Sumaira FH 57 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 06:25 PM

Chief Minister takes aerial view of locust attack damages

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday took an aerial view of Rahim Yar Khan, Rojhan, Bhong, Sadiqabad, Kot Sabzal and other areas to review the damages caused to the crops due to locust attack and issued necessary directions to the DG PDMA who accompanied the chief minister

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday took an aerial view of Rahim Yar Khan, Rojhan, Bhong, Sadiqabad, Kot Sabzal and other areas to review the damages caused to the crops due to locust attack and issued necessary directions to the DG PDMA who accompanied the chief minister.

The CM directed to the authorities concerned to take every possible step to counter locust attack adding that saving crops from locust swarms is the priority of the government.

Every effort should be taken to minimize the damages and scope of the anti-locust spray should be further extended as one billion rupees have been issued for anti-locust drive, he said.

He further directed to take prior steps to save the crops from any possible locust attack in coming days.

The CM also reviewed the coronavirus SOPs implementation and expressed concern over the violation of SOPs in bazaars. He directed strict compliance and made it clear that law would come into action in case of any non-compliance because SOPs are designed to protect the lives of the citizens.

