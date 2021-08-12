UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Takes Aerial View Of Sorra Dam Site

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:54 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday took an aerial view of the Sorra dam site in the Koh-e-Suleman area of DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday took an aerial view of the Sorra dam site in the Koh-e-Suleman area of DG Khan.

SMBR and other officials accompanied the chief minister, said a handout issued here.

The Irrigation secretary briefed the CM about the project which would be completed at a cost of Rs. 5 billion to promote cultivation in Taunsa and tribal areas by providing ample water for irrigation.

The CM said the government has approved the project to store hill torrents' water, adding that dams were planned to utilise this water for agricultural purposes in DG Khan and Rajanpur.

The foundation stone of the Sorra dam would be laid soon as a feasibility study was being conducted to construct more dams for storing hill torrents' water. This would also save the people from losses resulting due to flash floods, he added.

The past rulers compounded the miseries of deprived areas instead of healing the wounds of the hapless people, he regretted. They also wasted resources on exhibitory projects and ignored the real needs of the people, the CM added.

