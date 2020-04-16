UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Ariel View Of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Adjourning Cities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:52 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took an aerial visit of Lahore, Sheikhupura and adjoining cities to inspect steps taken for the implementation on lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took an aerial visit of Lahore, Sheikhupura and adjoining cities to inspect steps taken for the implementation on lockdown.

He inspected the closure of markets, commercial centres and the flow of traffic on different roads. He aerially viewed parks, grounds and stadiums in different cities.

The CM also inspected industrial zones.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements taken for prevention from coronavirus pandemic and lauded the role being played by the deputed personnel of police, rangers and Pak Army.

CM showed concern over traffic on some roads of Lahore city. He appealed to the people to follow the government's instructions and restrict themselves to their homes.

The government is paying special attention to protect the masses from this outbreak and they will remain safe by following the government's instructions, he said.

Punjab government has extended the lockdown till 25 April under 'The Punjab Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Ordinance, 2020' as safeguarding the lives of the people is a top priority, he emphasized.

He indicated that the necessary steps would continue to protect the lives of the people.

He said that all the markets, shopping malls, restaurants, public and private offices and public transport will remain closed.

Similarly, there will be a ban on holding religious congregations and social gatherings.

Ban will remain imposed throughout Punjab for holding events, fairs, sports competitions and opening of gyms and snooker clubs, he added. Wedding halls, marquees, educational institutions, tuition centres and seminaries will remain close till April 25. He said the ban on holding examinations had also been extended.

Notified government employees will be allowed to visit offices, he said.

Pillion riding will remain banned in the province. Grocery stores, karyana shops, bakeries, opticians, pesticides, seeds and fertilizers shops, auto-workshops, agricultural machinery workshops and vendors will remain open from 9-00 am to 5-00 pm. Punjab government has decided to open low-risk industries and SOPs have also been formulated in this regard, the CM concluded.

