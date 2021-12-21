Chief Minister takes notice about incident in Kabirwala school

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday sought a report from Regional Police Officer Multan about an incident of molestation of a girl student in a Kabirwala school.

According to news release, the Chief Minister directed strict legal action against the accused watchman, adding that the culprit should be givendeterrent punishment after his arrest as he deserves no leniency.

The affected girl would be provided justice, he added.