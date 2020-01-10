Chief Minister takes notice of a marriage ceremony in Shahi Fort

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took strict notice of a marriage ceremony held in Shahi Fort Lahore and sought report from Director General Lahore Walled City Authority and also directed to probe into the matter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took strict notice of a marriage ceremony held in Shahi Fort Lahore and sought report from Director General Lahore Walled City Authority and also directed to probe into the matter.

The Chief Minister directed to take strict action against the responsible without any discrimination. He said that organizing marriage ceremony in Shahi Fort was serious offence and negligence. In future strict monitoring should be ensured to avoid such incident, he added.