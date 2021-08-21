Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Acid Attack On Man
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a man in a acid attack incident in the precinct of Nishatabad police station Faisalabad and sought a report from the RPO
The CM ordered for the arrest of the accused at the earliest.
Usman Buzdar said that justice be provided to the heirs of deceased Tanvir Ahmed.