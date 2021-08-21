UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Acid Attack On Man

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 07:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a man in a acid attack incident in the precinct of Nishatabad police station Faisalabad and sought a report from the RPO.

The CM ordered for the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

Usman Buzdar said that justice be provided to the heirs of deceased Tanvir Ahmed.

