Chief Minister takes notice of alleged rape with minor boy in D. I Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday took notice of alleged sexual assault on five-year-old boy in D. I Khan and directed the police to arrest of the accused involved in this heinous crime at the earliest and initiate legal action against them.

In a statement, he said that this incident with minor boy is very tragic and shameful and culprits involved in the unacceptable incident would not escape from the clutches of law.

The Chief Minister expressed sympathy with the victim's family and assured full justice.