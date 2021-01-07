Chief Minister takes notice of burning of two girls in Muzaffargarh

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about the burning of two minor girls in Muzaffargarh and directed to take stern action against the arrested culprits

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about the burning of two minor girls in Muzaffargarh and directed to take stern action against the arrested culprits.

The affected family should be provided justice as the criminals deserve exemplary punishment, he added.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two accused involved in this incident.