Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Chichawatni Firing Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of firing between two groups in Chichawatni.
He also sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal and ordered for the arrest of the accused at the earliest. The CM said that justice would be dispensed to the heirs of the deceased at every cost.