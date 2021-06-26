Chief Minister takes notice of child girl murder

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of a child girl after abduction in the area of Khanewal and sought a report from RPO Multan.

The CM ordered for bringing the culprits to the book at the earliest. Usman Buzdar said that justice would be served to the affected family at any cost.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.