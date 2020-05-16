Chief Minister takes notice of child murder

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of 10-year-old child after molestation in the area of Sargodha and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of 10-year-old child after molestation in the area of Sargodha and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha.

He ordered for the arrest of the culprits at the earliest. He said justice would be provided to the heirs of the deceased child at any cost.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, saying that the state would fulfill its responsibility at any cost.