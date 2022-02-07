Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Children's Fainting After Consuming Tainted Food
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 06:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Commissioner and Regional Police Officer Gujranwala about an incident of children's fainting after consuming tainted food in a seminary of Talwandi Bhindran at Narowal.
He directed to submit a report after investigations along with the provision of best healthcare facilities to the students.