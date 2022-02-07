UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Children's Fainting After Consuming Tainted Food

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of children's fainting after consuming tainted food

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Commissioner and Regional Police Officer Gujranwala about an incident of children's fainting after consuming tainted food in a seminary of Talwandi Bhindran at Narowal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Commissioner and Regional Police Officer Gujranwala about an incident of children's fainting after consuming tainted food in a seminary of Talwandi Bhindran at Narowal.

He directed to submit a report after investigations along with the provision of best healthcare facilities to the students.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Gujranwala Narowal From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

12 more die of Corona, 974 new cases confirmed in ..

12 more die of Corona, 974 new cases confirmed in KP

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Foreign Minister Rejects Idea of European ..

Spanish Foreign Minister Rejects Idea of European War Over Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive from Feb 28 in Bahawalpur, Over 0 ..

Anti-polio drive from Feb 28 in Bahawalpur, Over 0.76 m children to be vaccinate ..

2 minutes ago
 22 shops demolished during anti-encroachment opera ..

22 shops demolished during anti-encroachment operation

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Women's right, harassment at workplace ..

Seminar on 'Women's right, harassment at workplace" held at UoS

4 minutes ago
 Foreign Sabotage Fails to Stop Iran's 'Popular Mov ..

Foreign Sabotage Fails to Stop Iran's 'Popular Movement' - Tehran

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>