Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Child's Death Due To Torture
Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Multan about the death of a child due to torture in Vehari and directed strict legal action against the arrested accused.
He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured of the provision of justice.