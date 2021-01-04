UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Child's Death Due To Torture

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:06 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of child's death due to torture

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Multan about the death of a child due to torture in Vehari and directed strict legal action against the arrested accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Multan about the death of a child due to torture in Vehari and directed strict legal action against the arrested accused.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured of the provision of justice.

