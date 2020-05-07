(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar taking notice of murder of a child in the limits of Shah Shams Police Station, has sought a report from CPO Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar taking notice of murder of a child in the limits of Shah Shams Police Station, has sought a report from CPO Multan.

He directed to early arrest the criminals besides provision of justice to the bereaved family. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the police station and a special team has been constituted under SSP (Investigations).