Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Child's Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar taking notice of murder of a child in the limits of Shah Shams Police Station, has sought a report from CPO Multan.

He directed to early arrest the criminals besides provision of justice to the bereaved family. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the police station and a special team has been constituted under SSP (Investigations).

