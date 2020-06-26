UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Child's Murder In Gujranwala

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 08:52 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of child's murder in Gujranwala

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took notice of a seven-year old child murder after molestation in Gujranwala and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took notice of a seven-year old child murder after molestation in Gujranwala and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala.

He directed to arrest the culprits at the earliest and added thatjustice be provided to the heirs at every cost.

Your Thoughts and Comments

