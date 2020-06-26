Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took notice of a seven-year old child murder after molestation in Gujranwala and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took notice of a seven-year old child murder after molestation in Gujranwala and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala.

He directed to arrest the culprits at the earliest and added thatjustice be provided to the heirs at every cost.