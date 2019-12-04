UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Closure Of Sugarcane Crushing

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar taking notice of closure of sugarcane crushing by sugar mills, sought a report from authorities concerned.

He directed that sugar mills should be bound to immediately resume crushing as closure of sugarcane crushing at the start of the season had no justification.

The chief minister said that the government would ensure protection of sugarcane farmers rights and no one will be allowed to usurp their rights.

Similarly, deduction in sugarcane weight would not be allowed, he added.

