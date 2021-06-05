Chief Minister takes notice of cylinder blast

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the cylinder blast in a factory of Rawat Industrial Estate and sought a report from the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the cylinder blast in a factory of Rawat Industrial Estate and sought a report from the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division.

The chief minister has also directed to probe the matter.

He also expressed deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives of two persons in the incidentand extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

Usman Buzdar directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.