Chief Minister takes notice of death of pedestrian woman near PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Punjab IG police to submit a detailed report about the death of the pedestrian woman due to dacoits' firing near Punjab University.

According to handout issued here on Thursday, he said that it was a tragic incident and heirs would be provided justice.The chief minister also extended sympathies to them.