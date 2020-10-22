UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Death Of Pedestrian Woman Near PU

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:23 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of death of pedestrian woman near PU

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Punjab IG police to submit a detailed report about the death of the pedestrian woman due to dacoits' firing near Punjab University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Punjab IG police to submit a detailed report about the death of the pedestrian woman due to dacoits' firing near Punjab University.

According to handout issued here on Thursday, he said that it was a tragic incident and heirs would be provided justice.The chief minister also extended sympathies to them.

More Stories From Pakistan

