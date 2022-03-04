UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Disease In Buffaloes And Cows, Seeks Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of disease in buffaloes and cows, seeks report

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a skin disease in buffaloes and cows, has sought a report from the Sindh Livestock department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a skin disease in buffaloes and cows, has sought a report from the Sindh Livestock department.

He also directed the Livestock department to send its teams to dairy farm owners and help them in this regard, according to a spokesman.

The Chief Minister directed that the animals firstly be diagnosed and vaccinated.

CM Murad has assured the dairy farmers of help. He said that the Sindh Livestock department has also sent a report on the skin disease in animals to the Federal government.

He further said that the Livestock department will move in the right direction if it isnotified.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah From Government

Recent Stories

54 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

54 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

59 seconds ago
 China provides most vaccines globally

China provides most vaccines globally

1 minute ago
 Russian Operation Constrains US Ability to Collect ..

Russian Operation Constrains US Ability to Collect Real-Time Intel on Ukraine - ..

1 minute ago
 Kenya launches strategy to reverse land, forestry ..

Kenya launches strategy to reverse land, forestry degradation

1 minute ago
 12 injured in road accident

12 injured in road accident

4 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns Peshawar suicide blast

CM Balochistan condemns Peshawar suicide blast

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>