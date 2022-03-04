Chief Minister takes notice of disease in buffaloes and cows, seeks report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a skin disease in buffaloes and cows, has sought a report from the Sindh Livestock department

He also directed the Livestock department to send its teams to dairy farm owners and help them in this regard, according to a spokesman.

The Chief Minister directed that the animals firstly be diagnosed and vaccinated.

CM Murad has assured the dairy farmers of help. He said that the Sindh Livestock department has also sent a report on the skin disease in animals to the Federal government.

He further said that the Livestock department will move in the right direction if it isnotified.