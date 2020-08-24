UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Dog Biting Incidents In Mandi Bahauddin

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the regional police officer and Commissioner Gujranwala about incidents of dog biting in Mandi Bahauddin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the regional police officer and Commissioner Gujranwala about incidents of dog biting in Mandi Bahauddin.

He also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a woman and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He directed to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured. A report should be submittedafter investigation and legal action be taken against the responsible, he added.

