Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Dog Biting Incidents In Mandi Bahauddin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:18 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the regional police officer and Commissioner Gujranwala about incidents of dog biting in Mandi Bahauddin.
He also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a woman and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.
He directed to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured. A report should be submittedafter investigation and legal action be taken against the responsible, he added.