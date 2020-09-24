Chief Minister takes notice of dysfunctional street lights

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reprimanded the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation (LMC) over dysfunctional street lights in the city and other problems and directed the LMC to improve its performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reprimanded the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation (LMC) over dysfunctional street lights in the city and other problems and directed the LMC to improve its performance.

Meanwhile, Chief Municipal Officer of LMC Ali Bukhari has been removed from his post for showing negligence.

The Chief Minister has also taken notice of the same problem at some stations of Lahore metro bus service and directed the Punjab Masstransit Authority to keep the lights functional.

Usman Buzdar said that a line of action has been devised to solve the problems of the citizens. "I will regularly monitor progress every month and those performing well will be encouraged while poor performers will be questioned," he mentioned.