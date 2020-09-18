Chief Minister takes notice of Ferozwala minor assault case

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape-cum-murder of 10-year-old boy in Ferozwala and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape-cum-murder of 10-year-old boy in Ferozwala and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, the chief minister ordered for arrest of the accused at the earliest and initiate legal action against him.

The CM ordered for ensuring justice to the bereaved family of child. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the affected family.