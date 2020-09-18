UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Ferozwala Minor Assault Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:12 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of Ferozwala minor assault case

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape-cum-murder of 10-year-old boy in Ferozwala and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape-cum-murder of 10-year-old boy in Ferozwala and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, the chief minister ordered for arrest of the accused at the earliest and initiate legal action against him.

The CM ordered for ensuring justice to the bereaved family of child. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the affected family.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Sheikhupura Family From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court chairs Provincia ..

41 seconds ago

Narcotics worth Rs 72.7 m recovered during 2018-19 ..

43 seconds ago

Pirates Threatening to Kill Russian Sailors Abduct ..

44 seconds ago

Ex-Juve striker Higuain signs with Inter Miami: of ..

46 seconds ago

BBI taking measures to attract foreign investors: ..

50 seconds ago

COVID-19 cases reported; two schools closed in Que ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.