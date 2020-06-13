Chief Minister takes notice of fire at Services Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday took notice of the fire eruption incident at Medical Emergency of Services Hospital Lahore

He also sought a report from the provincial health minister and secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education.

He ordered a probe into the incident and sending a comprehensive report to the CM office within 24 hours.

The CM said that affected patients should be shifted to other wards and all possible medical facilities should be provided to them.