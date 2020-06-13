Chief Minister takes notice of fire eruption in Services Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a notice of fire eruption incident in medical emergency of the Services Hospital here on Saturday.

According to a handout, the CM has sought a report from the provincial minister for health and the secretary specialized healthcare and medical education.

He directed to probe into the incident and sent a comprehensive report to the CM officewithin 24 hours.