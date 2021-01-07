Chief Minister takes notice of fire incident in factory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the administration about a fire incident in a factory situated in Rana Town and asked the rescue teams to expedite their operation.

The administration should monitor the rescue work on the spot, he added.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives.