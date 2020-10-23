Chief Minister takes notice of firing at Qawwal Sher Miandad

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday took notice of firing at famous Qawwal Sher Miandad during dacoity in Faisalabad.

The chief minister sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) along with early arrest of the accused, said a spokesperson.

He also asked the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured Sher Miandad.