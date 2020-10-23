Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Firing At Qawwal Sher Miandad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday took notice of firing at famous Qawwal Sher Miandad during dacoity in Faisalabad.
The chief minister sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) along with early arrest of the accused, said a spokesperson.
He also asked the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured Sher Miandad.