Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Firing At Qawwal Sher Miandad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:51 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of firing at Qawwal Sher Miandad

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday took notice of firing at famous Qawwal Sher Miandad during dacoity in Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday took notice of firing at famous Qawwal Sher Miandad during dacoity in Faisalabad.

The chief minister sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) along with early arrest of the accused, said a spokesperson.

He also asked the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured Sher Miandad.

