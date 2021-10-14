Chief Minister takes notice of firing incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about torture and firing at former hockey player Imran Shah and his brother in Gojra

He directed strict legal action against the accused, and stressed that best medical treatment be given to injured Imran Shah and his brother.