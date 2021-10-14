UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:53 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of firing incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about torture and firing at former hockey player Imran Shah and his brother in Gojra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about torture and firing at former hockey player Imran Shah and his brother in Gojra.

He directed strict legal action against the accused, and stressed that best medical treatment be given to injured Imran Shah and his brother.

Related Topics

Hockey Injured Firing Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Gojra From Best

Recent Stories

2 motorcyclists die, another seriously injured

2 motorcyclists die, another seriously injured

45 seconds ago
 Erstwhile Pata exempt from taxes till 2023, says K ..

Erstwhile Pata exempt from taxes till 2023, says KP CM

47 seconds ago
 EU Regulator Starts Evaluating AstraZeneca's COVID ..

EU Regulator Starts Evaluating AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Medicine

48 seconds ago
 Sindh secy info for highlighting govt's achievemen ..

Sindh secy info for highlighting govt's achievements to portray its soft image

50 seconds ago
 Plan devised to provide crime free environment in ..

Plan devised to provide crime free environment in SITE area : DIG Sharjeel

3 minutes ago
 UN Chief Concerned By Violence in Beirut, Urges Al ..

UN Chief Concerned By Violence in Beirut, Urges All to Avoid Provocations - Spok ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.