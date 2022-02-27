UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Forest Guard Crushing With Smuggler Vehicle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of forest guard crushing with smuggler vehicle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday took notice of the incident in which the vehicles of the smuggler crushed forest guards on duty to death who signaled them to stop in Akhgram areas of Dir district.

Soon after the news, the Chief Minister directed the police to take necessary action for immediate arrest of the elements involved in the incident. The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the forest guards who were martyred in the incident.

The Chief Minister said stern action would be taken on the incident of a smuggler's vehicle crushing a forest guard at a forest check post in Akhgram area of Dir.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs and patience of the bereaved family. The elements involved in the incident will be made a warning sign, Mahmood Khan said, adding that full justice would be provided to the heirs of Shaheed forest guard.

The government will not leave the heirs of the martyr alone and every possible help will be given to the family of the forest guard, Mahmood Khan said and added, we will deal with the mafia involved in illegal logging and timber smuggling with iron fists. Forest protection will be ensured in all cases, Mahmood Khan concluded.

