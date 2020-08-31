UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Girl's Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:41 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of girl's murder

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of a girl in Gujranwala and directed to arrest the criminal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of a girl in Gujranwala and directed to arrest the criminal.

He sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala, said a handout issued here on Monday.

The CM assured that the bereaved family would be provided justice. He also extended sympathiesto the bereaved heirs.

