UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Girl's Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:02 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of girl's murder

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a girl by her uncle after rape in the precinct of police station Hanif Ghauri Shaheed Dajal Rajanpur and sought a report from RPO DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a girl by her uncle after rape in the precinct of police station Hanif Ghauri Shaheed Dajal Rajanpur and sought a report from RPO DG Khan.

The chief minister directed immediate arrest of the accused besides ensuring justice to the heirs of the deceased.

He said that accused do not deserve any leniency.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and constituted special teams for the arrest of accused. Raids are being conducted for apprehending the accused.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Police Station Rajanpur From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

AJK to follow NCOC instructions about opening of e ..

2 minutes ago

Real Madrid's Jovic returns to Frankfurt on loan

2 minutes ago

RWMC carries out anti-dengue/COVID-19 awareness ca ..

2 minutes ago

Abortion to become legal in Argentina as Chile sta ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks gain ahead of Biden economic plan

5 minutes ago

Bielsa to study Bayern template as he seeks to lif ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.