LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a girl by her uncle after rape in the precinct of police station Hanif Ghauri Shaheed Dajal Rajanpur and sought a report from RPO DG Khan.

The chief minister directed immediate arrest of the accused besides ensuring justice to the heirs of the deceased.

He said that accused do not deserve any leniency.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and constituted special teams for the arrest of accused. Raids are being conducted for apprehending the accused.