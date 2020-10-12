UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Harassment Case At Swat University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:58 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of harassment case at Swat University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister in Higher education and Information, Kamran Bangash on Monday said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the sexual harassment case at Swat University and directed the Higher Education Department to take action.

The department sent it's recommendations to the Governor (Chancellor).

The Higher Education department give a proposal that either two members committe of Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Professor Dr. Iftikhar and Professor Bahadar Shah, Academic and Administrative Adviser, Haripur University to conduct inquiry into allegation and submit report in 15 days or directs Governor's Inspection team to conduct inquiry

