Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Incident

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:31 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of incident

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the RPO Sheikhupura about the gang rape of a girl in the limits of PS Mangtanwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the RPO Sheikhupura about the gang rape of a girl in the limits of PS Mangtanwala.

The CM directed to fulfill the requirements of law by arresting the accused,said a handout issued here on Thursday.

More Stories From Pakistan

