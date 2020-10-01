Chief Minister takes notice of incident

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the RPO Sheikhupura about the gang rape of a girl in the limits of PS Mangtanwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the RPO Sheikhupura about the gang rape of a girl in the limits of PS Mangtanwala.

The CM directed to fulfill the requirements of law by arresting the accused,said a handout issued here on Thursday.