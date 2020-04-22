Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Kidnap, Murder Of A Girl
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:49 PM
Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about kidnap-cum-murder of a girl in the precinct of PS Gojra in Mandi Bahauddin
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about kidnap-cum-murder of a girl in the precinct of PS Gojra in Mandi Bahauddin.
He directed to take legal action against the captured offender.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case and recovered firearm after arresting the accused.