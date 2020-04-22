UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Kidnap, Murder Of A Girl

Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:49 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of kidnap, murder of a girl

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about kidnap-cum-murder of a girl in the precinct of PS Gojra in Mandi Bahauddin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about kidnap-cum-murder of a girl in the precinct of PS Gojra in Mandi Bahauddin.

He directed to take legal action against the captured offender.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and recovered firearm after arresting the accused.

