Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Killing Of Lady Polio Vaccinator; Seeks Report From IGP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:26 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Wednesday took notice of killing of a lady polio worker in Swabi and sought report from Inspector General of Police.

Expressing his concern, the CM condemned the incident and directed police chief to bring the culprits of the incident to justice.

He expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul. He also directed provision of best medical treatment to other lady health work who sustained injuries in the incident.

The CM expressed resolve that polio vaccination drive would continue saying that such cowardly act could not shake the commitment of the government and polio health teams from making the country polio free.

It is to mention here that a lady polio worker was killed and other sustained injuries when they were ambushed by unknown militant riding on a bike on their way to home after fulfilling their duty.

