Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Kite-flying

Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:15 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of kite-flying

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday expressed displeasure over kite-flying in some areas of the provincial metropolis and directed the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore to submit a report about the injury of a motorcyclist in Gulbahar Colony due to kite string

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday expressed displeasure over kite-flying in some areas of the provincial metropolis and directed the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore to submit a report about the injury of a motorcyclist in Gulbahar Colony due to kite string.

He ordered for taking legal action against those involved in kite-flying, and said that incidents of kite flying were intolerable. The CM also ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured.

More Stories From Pakistan

