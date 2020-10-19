Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Kite-flying
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:15 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday expressed displeasure over kite-flying in some areas of the provincial metropolis and directed the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore to submit a report about the injury of a motorcyclist in Gulbahar Colony due to kite string.
He ordered for taking legal action against those involved in kite-flying, and said that incidents of kite flying were intolerable. The CM also ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured.