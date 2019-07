Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of firing incident at the Lahore Airport

He sought a report from the CCPO and directed to investigate the matter. Legal action should be initiated against the accused and report be submitted after a comprehensive investigation, he directed.