Chief Minister takes notice of maltreatment of girl students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his indignation over an incident in which pictures of maltreatment of girl students of Govt Girls Elementary school Rukanpur Rahim Yar Khan went viral.

He sought a report from the secretary School education Department and ordered for strict departmental action against the teachers.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Rahim Yar Khan has issued a notification of suspension of headteacher (secondary) Hameeda Farooq and elementary schoolteacher Shehla Farooq and further action has been started under the PEEDA Act.