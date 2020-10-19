UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Maltreatment Of Girl Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:27 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of maltreatment of girl students

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his indignation over an incident in which pictures of maltreatment of girl students of Govt Girls Elementary School Rukanpur Rahim Yar Khan went viral

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his indignation over an incident in which pictures of maltreatment of girl students of Govt Girls Elementary school Rukanpur Rahim Yar Khan went viral.

He sought a report from the secretary School education Department and ordered for strict departmental action against the teachers.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Rahim Yar Khan has issued a notification of suspension of headteacher (secondary) Hameeda Farooq and elementary schoolteacher Shehla Farooq and further action has been started under the PEEDA Act.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Rahim Yar Khan From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

TRA, Bee’ah cooperate to enhance environmental a ..

43 minutes ago

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

43 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Scrabble Association names Nadeem as it's ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 19 Oct 2 ..

4 minutes ago

UNICEF to stockpile over half a billion syringes b ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.