Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Minor Girl's Murder

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 11:02 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of minor girl's murder

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday strongly condemned the rape-cum-murder of three-year-old girl in Kohat and taking strong notice of the incident directed the police officials to utilize all available means to arrest the accused in the shortest possible time.

In a statement, the chief minister said it was a brutal and inhuman act and the accused involved would be brought to justice.

The chief minster also expressed heartfelt sympathies with the family of the minor girl and assured that those involved in the brutal incident would be given an exemplary punishment.

