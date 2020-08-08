UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Minor's Death By Kite String

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:14 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of minor's death by kite string

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday taking notice of the death of a 4-year-old boy in Shafiqabad area as sharp kite string slit open his throat and sought a report from CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday taking notice of the death of a 4-year-old boy in Shafiqabad area as sharp kite string slit open his throat and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

Usman Buzdar directed departmental and legal action against the responsible.

He said that it was regrettable that incidents of kite flying were taking place despite clear instructions.

He said that duties should be performed in an active manner to prevent kite flying incidents and action should be taken against those who violated the law.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family of the deceased child.

