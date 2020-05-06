Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of misbehaviour of Operation Theater Assistant Muhammad Sadiq of Rural Health Clinic (RHC) Qaimpur in tehsil Hasilpur with a patient's attendant and sought a report from Secretary Health with directed him to hold an inquiry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of misbehaviour of Operation Theater Assistant Muhammad Sadiq of Rural Health Clinic (RHC) Qaimpur in tehsil Hasilpur with a patient's attendant and sought a report from Secretary Health with directed him to hold an inquiry.

While, Muhammad Sadiq has been suspended and an inquiry committee has been formed to take departmental action against him.

In a statement, the CM made it clear that such a bad treatment isintolerable, adding that health workers should gently treat the attendants.