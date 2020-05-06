UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Misbehaviour With Patient's Attendant

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:08 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of misbehaviour with patient's attendant

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of misbehaviour of Operation Theater Assistant Muhammad Sadiq of Rural Health Clinic (RHC) Qaimpur in tehsil Hasilpur with a patient's attendant and sought a report from Secretary Health with directed him to hold an inquiry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of misbehaviour of Operation Theater Assistant Muhammad Sadiq of Rural Health Clinic (RHC) Qaimpur in tehsil Hasilpur with a patient's attendant and sought a report from Secretary Health with directed him to hold an inquiry.

While, Muhammad Sadiq has been suspended and an inquiry committee has been formed to take departmental action against him.

In a statement, the CM made it clear that such a bad treatment isintolerable, adding that health workers should gently treat the attendants.

