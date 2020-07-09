UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Molestation Of Girl

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of molestation of girl

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about an incident of girl's molestation in the area of Satukatla

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about an incident of girl's molestation in the area of Satukatla.

The CM directed to provide best treatment facilities to the girl child.

He said that victim girl would be provided justice at every cost.

Meanwhile, a case had been registered and police were arrested the criminal,said a handout issued here on Thursday.

More Stories From Pakistan

